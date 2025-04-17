David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan Return with 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'

Fans of Bollywood are eagerly anticipating the on-screen reunion of director David Dhawan and his son, actor Varun Dhawan, in the upcoming film 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'. Helmed by the veteran filmmaker, the movie stars Varun Dhawan alongside Pooja Hegde and recently wrapped an adventurous sequence in the scenic landscapes of Rishikesh.

Buzz in the industry suggests that the cast and crew are preparing for an extensive 30-day international filming schedule in Scotland, commencing on April 22. Sources revealed that actors Mrunal Thakur, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Chunkey Panday, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar have been cast in pivotal roles, promising an ensemble performance.

The film, written and directed by Sashank Khaitan and produced by Ramesh Taurani under the Tips banner, marks Varun Dhawan's return to his comic roots. Initially slated for release on April 18, the date has been postponed to September 12 for undisclosed reasons. Meanwhile, Varun is also set to appear with Janhvi Kapoor in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', showcasing his versatility across different genres.

(With inputs from agencies.)