Left Menu

David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan Return with 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'

David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan team up once again in 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', featuring Pooja Hegde. An international shoot in Scotland is planned, involving actors like Mrunal Thakur and Maniesh Paul. The film sees Varun's return to comedy and is set for release on September 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 17:10 IST
David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan Return with 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'
David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan (Image source: Varun's instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fans of Bollywood are eagerly anticipating the on-screen reunion of director David Dhawan and his son, actor Varun Dhawan, in the upcoming film 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'. Helmed by the veteran filmmaker, the movie stars Varun Dhawan alongside Pooja Hegde and recently wrapped an adventurous sequence in the scenic landscapes of Rishikesh.

Buzz in the industry suggests that the cast and crew are preparing for an extensive 30-day international filming schedule in Scotland, commencing on April 22. Sources revealed that actors Mrunal Thakur, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Chunkey Panday, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar have been cast in pivotal roles, promising an ensemble performance.

The film, written and directed by Sashank Khaitan and produced by Ramesh Taurani under the Tips banner, marks Varun Dhawan's return to his comic roots. Initially slated for release on April 18, the date has been postponed to September 12 for undisclosed reasons. Meanwhile, Varun is also set to appear with Janhvi Kapoor in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', showcasing his versatility across different genres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025