Charity Controversy: Capt. Tom Moore's Family Under Scrutiny

The charity commission has accused the daughter and son-in-law of Capt. Tom Moore of personally benefiting from a charity named after the war veteran. Moore became a national hero during the coronavirus pandemic, raising nearly £39 million by walking laps in his garden.

After Moore's passing in 2021, his family formed the Captain Tom Foundation to continue his philanthropic efforts. An investigation revealed that family members allegedly accrued £1.5 million through ventures associated with the charity, including a book deal and event fees.

The commission has banned Hannah Ingram-Moore from trusteeship for 10 years, with her husband Colin facing an eight-year ban. The Ingram-Moores dispute the findings, claiming bias and asserting no funds were misused.

