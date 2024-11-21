Left Menu

Charity Controversy: Capt. Tom Moore's Family Under Scrutiny

The charity regulator criticized Capt. Tom Moore's daughter and son-in-law for personally profiting from a charity created in his name. Moore had raised millions during the pandemic for the NHS. Allegations include earning from book deals and fees, leading to their temporary barring from trusteeship roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:39 IST
Charity Controversy: Capt. Tom Moore's Family Under Scrutiny
Tom Moore Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The charity commission has accused the daughter and son-in-law of Capt. Tom Moore of personally benefiting from a charity named after the war veteran. Moore became a national hero during the coronavirus pandemic, raising nearly £39 million by walking laps in his garden.

After Moore's passing in 2021, his family formed the Captain Tom Foundation to continue his philanthropic efforts. An investigation revealed that family members allegedly accrued £1.5 million through ventures associated with the charity, including a book deal and event fees.

The commission has banned Hannah Ingram-Moore from trusteeship for 10 years, with her husband Colin facing an eight-year ban. The Ingram-Moores dispute the findings, claiming bias and asserting no funds were misused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024