Israel Eyes Surge in Indian Tourists Amid Middle East Conflict
Israel aims to attract 10,000 Indian tourists in 2024 by launching an e-visa program. Despite conflicts, Israel assures safety and is working with Indian travel agencies. Tourism numbers dropped during COVID-19 but showed a gradual recovery. The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict impacts tourist inflow.
Israel is setting an ambitious target of welcoming 10,000 Indian tourists in 2024, bolstered by a new e-visa program set to launch early next year, despite ongoing regional conflicts, an official stated on Thursday.
Amruta Bangera from Israel's Ministry of Tourism emphasized that although the Israel-Hamas conflict has affected tourism in the region, Israel remains safe for tourists, largely confining the conflict to areas where tourists are not allowed.
IMOT is actively partnering with Indian travel agencies to promote Israel as a key destination, citing the recovery of global tourism numbers, which are improving steadily after a significant drop during the COVID-19 pandemic.
