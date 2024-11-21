Israel Eyes Surge in Indian Tourists Amid Middle East Conflict

Israel is setting an ambitious target of welcoming 10,000 Indian tourists in 2024, bolstered by a new e-visa program set to launch early next year, despite ongoing regional conflicts, an official stated on Thursday.

Amruta Bangera from Israel's Ministry of Tourism emphasized that although the Israel-Hamas conflict has affected tourism in the region, Israel remains safe for tourists, largely confining the conflict to areas where tourists are not allowed.

IMOT is actively partnering with Indian travel agencies to promote Israel as a key destination, citing the recovery of global tourism numbers, which are improving steadily after a significant drop during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)