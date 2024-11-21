Waacking Wonders: Breaking Norms with the 'Waack Girls'

Sooni Taraporevala, a celebrated writer-director, has embarked on a vibrant storytelling journey with her latest series 'Waack Girls', streaming on Prime Video. The show delves into the dynamic world of waacking, a high-energy dance form, through the eyes of a group of resolute women.

The contagiously passionate journey began when Taraporevala met actress Mekhola Bose while casting for her previous film. Bose, a skilled waacker, sparked Taraporevala's interest in the flamboyant dance style, ultimately inspiring the creation of a series that marries the rhythm of waacking with compelling narratives.

'Waack Girls' not only showcases the dance form's appeal but also uncovers its poignant history, tracing back to its origins in 1970s California amidst the height of the AIDS epidemic. Through this series, Taraporevala highlights personal stories, struggles, and triumphs, transcending a mere dance narrative to engage with broader societal themes.

