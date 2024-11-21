Randeep Hooda Discusses New Projects and Directorial Premiere at IFFI

Actor Randeep Hooda is gearing up for several exciting projects. Speaking with ANI during the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Hooda provided brief insights into his upcoming action film, sharing his dual role as both writer and actor.

'Directing Swatantrya Veer Savarkar was quite challenging and required considerable effort. However, at present, my focus is solely on acting in a few films. I am also in the process of writing an action film,' Hooda revealed. Although details are scarce, his announcements have generated excitement among fans.

Moreover, Hooda expressed his delight at the opportunity to showcase his directorial project 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' at IFFI. 'This film holds immense significance for me, and attending the festival as a director for the first time is a special experience. Despite its challenges, creating this movie was crucial to sharing Savarkar's story with today's youth,' he said.

The narrative of the film revolves around Freedom Fighter Swatantrya Veer Savarkar's battles for India's independence. The film, which features actress Ankita Lokhande, who portrays Savarkar's wife, debuted on March 22. Savarkar, a prominent figure in India's history, was born on May 28, 1883, and was imprisoned in the Andaman Islands for his revolutionary activities against colonial reforms.

