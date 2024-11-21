Left Menu

Randeep Hooda Discusses New Projects and Directorial Premiere at IFFI

Actor Randeep Hooda is busy with new film projects and celebrating his directorial debut at the International Film Festival of India. He shares insights about his future roles and the making of 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,' which highlights the life and challenges of India's freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:55 IST
Randeep Hooda Discusses New Projects and Directorial Premiere at IFFI
Actor Randeep Hooda (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Randeep Hooda is gearing up for several exciting projects. Speaking with ANI during the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Hooda provided brief insights into his upcoming action film, sharing his dual role as both writer and actor.

'Directing Swatantrya Veer Savarkar was quite challenging and required considerable effort. However, at present, my focus is solely on acting in a few films. I am also in the process of writing an action film,' Hooda revealed. Although details are scarce, his announcements have generated excitement among fans.

Moreover, Hooda expressed his delight at the opportunity to showcase his directorial project 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' at IFFI. 'This film holds immense significance for me, and attending the festival as a director for the first time is a special experience. Despite its challenges, creating this movie was crucial to sharing Savarkar's story with today's youth,' he said.

The narrative of the film revolves around Freedom Fighter Swatantrya Veer Savarkar's battles for India's independence. The film, which features actress Ankita Lokhande, who portrays Savarkar's wife, debuted on March 22. Savarkar, a prominent figure in India's history, was born on May 28, 1883, and was imprisoned in the Andaman Islands for his revolutionary activities against colonial reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024