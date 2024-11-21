KFC Takes Dining to New Heights with Vijay Deverakonda

In an unprecedented move, KFC has launched its new campaign 'Taste The Epic', featuring acclaimed actor Vijay Deverakonda. Known for his adventurous roles, Deverakonda was seen enjoying his favorite KFC dishes in a hot air balloon soaring high above the land.

The campaign is crafted to celebrate the unmatched taste of KFC's iconic range, including their Hot & Crispy Chicken and Zinger Burgers. Deverakonda shared the experience with his fans on Instagram, showcasing the 'sky-high' adventure.

KFC enthusiasts can watch the campaign film across TV and digital platforms, bringing excitement to fried chicken lovers everywhere. For additional details, visit KFC's website.

(With inputs from agencies.)