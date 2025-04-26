Left Menu

Visakhapatnam: The Cornerstone of Swarna Andhra's Vision

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu envisions Visakhapatnam as a pivotal force in achieving the Swarna Andhra Pradesh vision. By 2047, the state aims to reach a GSDP of USD 2.4 trillion. Key projects like Bhogapuram Airport and metro rail will transform it into a financial capital and knowledge hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 26-04-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 23:29 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed a bold vision for the port city of Visakhapatnam, foreseeing it as a game-changer in reaching the ambitious 'Swarna Andhra Pradesh' vision.

Aiming high by 2047, Naidu's strategic plan includes achieving a GSDP of USD 2.4 trillion and bolstering the per capita income to USD 42,000. The chief minister highlighted Visakhapatnam's potential as a financial and knowledge center.

Naidu announced, "Visakhapatnam will lead the way with the state's highest per capita income," during a meeting coinciding with the centenary celebration building inauguration at Andhra Medical College. He emphasized imminent projects like Bhogapuram Airport and metro rail development would catalyze transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

