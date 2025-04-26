Visakhapatnam: The Cornerstone of Swarna Andhra's Vision
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu envisions Visakhapatnam as a pivotal force in achieving the Swarna Andhra Pradesh vision. By 2047, the state aims to reach a GSDP of USD 2.4 trillion. Key projects like Bhogapuram Airport and metro rail will transform it into a financial capital and knowledge hub.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed a bold vision for the port city of Visakhapatnam, foreseeing it as a game-changer in reaching the ambitious 'Swarna Andhra Pradesh' vision.
Aiming high by 2047, Naidu's strategic plan includes achieving a GSDP of USD 2.4 trillion and bolstering the per capita income to USD 42,000. The chief minister highlighted Visakhapatnam's potential as a financial and knowledge center.
Naidu announced, "Visakhapatnam will lead the way with the state's highest per capita income," during a meeting coinciding with the centenary celebration building inauguration at Andhra Medical College. He emphasized imminent projects like Bhogapuram Airport and metro rail development would catalyze transformation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reviving Amaravati: Building Andhra Pradesh's Future Capital
8 people killed in fire accident at cracker unit in Andhra Pradesh: Home Minister.
Tragic Explosion Rocks Firecracker Unit in Andhra Pradesh
Bihar's Bold Leap: Special Industrial Zones to Usher in Economic Growth
Tragic Blaze: Andhra Pradesh Firecracker Factory Fire Claims Eight Lives