Fadnavis on Political Role Changes Amid Support from BJP Head

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis addresses role fluidity in politics after BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule expressed his long-term support for Fadnavis as chief minister. Fadnavis acknowledged Bawankule's endorsement but noted that change is inevitable in political roles, ensuring nobody holds a position indefinitely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 26-04-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 23:27 IST
In politics, change is the only constant, as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized on Saturday. This statement followed an endorsement from BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who suggested Fadnavis should remain in office until 2034.

Bawankule, a cabinet minister, praised Fadnavis as Maharashtra's best chief minister to date. However, Fadnavis expressed that political roles should evolve over time.

"In politics, roles change," stated Fadnavis, highlighting the transient nature of political office. He appreciated Bawankule's support but reaffirmed the necessity of role transition in governance.

