RCB's Spin Coach Praises Padikkal's Resurgence Ahead of Crucial DC Showdown
RCB spin bowling coach Malolan Rangarajan expressed satisfaction with Devdutt Padikkal's form ahead of the match against Delhi Capitals. RCB aims to maintain momentum with Padikkal's consistent performance. Padikkal impresses with 230 runs in eight matches, and a crucial partnership with Virat Kohli offers strategic advantages.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's spin bowling coach, Malolan Rangarajan, has expressed his satisfaction with Devdutt Padikkal's performances ahead of their upcoming match against Delhi Capitals in Delhi. Rangarajan emphasized the importance of Padikkal's consistent form as RCB strategizes to maintain their competitive edge in the tournament's second half.
Securing the third spot with six wins out of nine matches, RCB is determined to avenge their earlier loss to Delhi Capitals. Padikkal, who has adapted well to his evolving role, scored 230 runs in eight games, boasting an impressive average and strike rate. His return to form after a challenging phase has reinvigorated RCB's batting lineup.
Padikkal was a strategic acquisition for RCB in a previous auction, and his synergy with key players such as Virat Kohli has paid dividends. Rangarajan noted the seamless integration of Padikkal into the team, highlighting his receptiveness to tactical guidance from veterans Dinesh Karthik and Andy Flower. As the tournament progresses, optimism remains high for Padikkal and RCB.
