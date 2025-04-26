Left Menu

RCB's Spin Coach Praises Padikkal's Resurgence Ahead of Crucial DC Showdown

RCB spin bowling coach Malolan Rangarajan expressed satisfaction with Devdutt Padikkal's form ahead of the match against Delhi Capitals. RCB aims to maintain momentum with Padikkal's consistent performance. Padikkal impresses with 230 runs in eight matches, and a crucial partnership with Virat Kohli offers strategic advantages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 23:29 IST
RCB's Spin Coach Praises Padikkal's Resurgence Ahead of Crucial DC Showdown
Devdutt Padikkal. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's spin bowling coach, Malolan Rangarajan, has expressed his satisfaction with Devdutt Padikkal's performances ahead of their upcoming match against Delhi Capitals in Delhi. Rangarajan emphasized the importance of Padikkal's consistent form as RCB strategizes to maintain their competitive edge in the tournament's second half.

Securing the third spot with six wins out of nine matches, RCB is determined to avenge their earlier loss to Delhi Capitals. Padikkal, who has adapted well to his evolving role, scored 230 runs in eight games, boasting an impressive average and strike rate. His return to form after a challenging phase has reinvigorated RCB's batting lineup.

Padikkal was a strategic acquisition for RCB in a previous auction, and his synergy with key players such as Virat Kohli has paid dividends. Rangarajan noted the seamless integration of Padikkal into the team, highlighting his receptiveness to tactical guidance from veterans Dinesh Karthik and Andy Flower. As the tournament progresses, optimism remains high for Padikkal and RCB.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025