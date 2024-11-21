Exploring Legacy and Reality: Sanjay Mishra on 'Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge'

At the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, acclaimed actor Sanjay Mishra delved into the intricacies of his film 'Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge' revealed how he resonates with its central theme. In an interview with ANI, Mishra shared, "Every father yearns for his son to follow his path to success, and the film portrays a similar aspiration."

Mishra reminisced about his childhood connection to IFFI, recalling how the festival's occurrence brought an array of film books to their home, as his father worked with the Press Information Bureau. His rich legacy in Indian cinema is mirrored by his impactful performances in films like 'Ankhon Dekhi' and 'Vadh'. Directed by Nikhil Raj, the film intertwines drama and humor with life's emotional intricacies, offering audiences a relatable narrative.

Director Nikhil Raj elaborated that the film draws extensively from his observations and experiences, capturing snippets of life from Mumbai's eclectic environment. Co-star Karan Anand recounted his immersive preparation for a realistic portrayal, emphasizing his method to embody the character authentically. With supporting performances from Monal Gajjar, Ishtiyak Khan, Neeraj Sood, and Neelam Gupta, the film streams exclusively on Prasar Bharati's OTT platform Waves. As IFFI 2024 presents an array of international films, organizers have crafted a tribute program marking the centenary of four Indian cinema legends, ensuring this festival edition resonates globally.

