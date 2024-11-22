Balancing Progress with Reverence for Sacred Sites
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla emphasized the importance of maintaining the sanctity of religious sites amidst modern development. In his address, he highlighted the need to preserve cultural values while embracing progress, as exemplified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's practices at Kedarnath.
Development has made religious sites more accessible, but the sanctity of these locations must be preserved, stated Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.
Speaking to a gathering to mark the foundation days of Uttarakhand and Jharkhand, Shukla emphasized the need to maintain respect for religious places, now more easily reached than ever before.
He cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rituals at Kedarnath as a signal of the balance required between development and cultural preservation, urging citizens not to lose sight of traditional values.
