Left Menu

Balancing Progress with Reverence for Sacred Sites

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla emphasized the importance of maintaining the sanctity of religious sites amidst modern development. In his address, he highlighted the need to preserve cultural values while embracing progress, as exemplified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's practices at Kedarnath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 22-11-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 10:10 IST
Balancing Progress with Reverence for Sacred Sites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Development has made religious sites more accessible, but the sanctity of these locations must be preserved, stated Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

Speaking to a gathering to mark the foundation days of Uttarakhand and Jharkhand, Shukla emphasized the need to maintain respect for religious places, now more easily reached than ever before.

He cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rituals at Kedarnath as a signal of the balance required between development and cultural preservation, urging citizens not to lose sight of traditional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024