Manoj Bajpayee Battles Injury in High-Stakes Crime Drama 'Despatch'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, while filming for the crime drama 'Despatch', injured his knee. The film, exploring the dual worlds of journalism, premiered at IFFI. Co-written by Kanu Behl and Ishani Banerjee, it streams on ZEE5 from December 13. The production faced pandemic-related challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 22-11-2024 10:56 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 10:56 IST
Manoj Bajpayee
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Manoj Bajpayee revealed that he sustained a knee injury during the filming of the crime drama 'Despatch'. Directed by Kanu Behl, the Hindi film features Bajpayee as a tireless investigative journalist uncovering a major financial scam. 'Despatch' premiered at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), drawing significant attention.

The film, co-written by Behl and Ishani Banerjee, also stars Shahana Goswami and Arrchita Agarwaal. Inspired by actual events, it begins streaming on ZEE5 from December 13. Bajpayee described the script as unique, attributing his personal growth and new friendships with the cast to his involvement in the project.

The production navigated challenging circumstances, including the cast's infections during the Delta wave of COVID-19. Despite these hurdles, the team resumed shooting and the film is set for release. Director Kanu Behl emphasized that the film's purpose is not to convey a message but to tell a story with honesty and courage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

