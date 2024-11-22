PVR INOX to Boost Movie Experience with AI Chatbot and New Screens

PVR INOX Ltd, a leading cinema exhibitor, announced plans to expand its network by adding approximately 100 screens next year, requiring an investment of around Rs 200 crore, according to its Executive Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli.

The company has introduced an AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot, Movie Jockey (MJ), to enhance movie discovery and booking experiences. PVR INOX aims to add 100 screens annually, having already opened around 70 this year, while closing 45-50 screens.

Despite a slow second quarter, Bijli reported an improved market outlook. October was sluggish, but expectations are high for November. The second half of the fiscal year looks promising, bolstered by a strong lineup of new movie releases in upcoming quarters.

