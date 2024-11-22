Kareena Kapoor Rocks Style at Uniqlo Launch, Shines in New Films

Kareena Kapoor Khan, a prominent figure in Bollywood, recently captured attention with her impeccable fashion sense during a public appearance at the Uniqlo store launch in Mumbai. The actress impressed onlookers on Friday as she stepped out in a chic ensemble, effectively blending an olive blazer with denim for a casual yet stylish look.

Beyond her fashion statements, Kapoor continues to make significant strides in the film industry. Her latest movie, 'The Buckingham Murders', released in theaters on September 13, sees her portraying the character of sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra. The film revolves around the compelling storyline of her character dealing with personal loss while tackling a case involving a missing boy. The production features notable performances from Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen in its ensemble cast.

In a recent interview, Kapoor disclosed that her role in the film drew inspiration from Kate Winslet's portrayal in 'Mare of Easttown', with director Hansal Mehta shaping the narrative accordingly. Additionally, this Diwali season, Kareena also delighted audiences with 'Singham Again', under the direction of Rohit Shetty. The film features a star-studded lineup, including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Jackie Shroff. (ANI)

