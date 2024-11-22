Left Menu

Rekindling National Unity: 'Nation First' to Propel India's Development

President Droupadi Murmu emphasizes the need for a 'Nation First' mindset to advance India, highlighting the negative impact of colonial rule and the importance of unity among Indians. Speaking at LokManthan-2024 in Hyderabad, she discusses India's historical influence and the need to preserve its cultural and intellectual heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:21 IST
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu underscored the crucial role of fostering a 'Nation First' mindset for India's advancement, speaking at the LokManthan-2024 event in Hyderabad.

She criticized colonial exploitation and social disruption that ensued, urging a return to India's rich intellectual and cultural legacy to combat such imposed inferiority. According to her, the subjugation led to a mindset of slavery that could only be countered through national unity.

Murmu noted efforts to divide Indian society but praised the enduring spirit of 'Bharatiyata' for maintaining national cohesion. She emphasized India's historical global impact, urging the preservation of its philosophical and cultural contributions. Telangana Governor and various ministers were present at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

