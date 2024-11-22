Cultural Ties: The International Gita Mahotsav's Global Message

The International Gita Mahotsav, celebrated annually, exemplifies cultural unification, according to Tanzania's High Commissioner to India, Anisa K Mbega. The event, highlighting the long-standing relationship between India and Tanzania, will facilitate deeper ties through cultural exploration and appreciation, she stated at a press conference.

With Tanzania as the partner country and Odisha as the partner state, 2023 marks the ninth edition of the festival, commemorated in Kurukshetra, Haryana, from November 28 to December 15. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini of Haryana provided insights into the upcoming festival, emphasizing its significance.

Key figures like Swami Gyananand Maharaj and government officials from both nations are set to attend, reflecting mutual respect and commitment to future socio-economic collaborations. This cultural exchange underscores the shared heritage and mutual interests of Tanzania and India, enriching bilateral ties.

