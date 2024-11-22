Miley Cyrus Reflects on Love, Music, and New Beginnings

Miley Cyrus, the acclaimed singer-songwriter, and actor, recently provided an intimate look into her personal and professional life. In an exclusive with E! News, Cyrus reflected on her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and reminisced about their initial connection on the set of the 2010 movie 'The Last Song.' This shared on-screen experience has significantly shaped her collaborative endeavors.

Cyrus elaborated on her affinity for working alongside those she cherishes, stating, "I worked with my dad forever." She revealed that this was how she first met Liam. Venturing into her current life, Miley credited her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, for inspiring much of the creative process behind her latest album, 'Something Beautiful.' This project departs from her previous works, characterized by a 'hypnotizing and glamorous' sound.

The album, which Miley describes as a 'concept album,' aims to address cultural malaise through its 'healing sound properties,' driven by a strong visual element. Cyrus' personal life has seen its share of ups and downs, from her engagement and marriage to Liam, to the rekindling of romance with Morando. Their relationship began making headlines in late 2021 and was later confirmed in 2022, showcasing a new chapter for the superstar.

(With inputs from agencies.)