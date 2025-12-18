Kartik Aaryan Champions Romance with Social Messages

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan, during a recent press meet, shared his excitement about featuring in films that blend romance with socially relevant themes. His latest projects, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' and the forthcoming 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri', both directed by Seer Vidwans, highlight pressing issues women face today, ranging from consent to gender-based violence.

Aaryan praised the directorial craftsmanship of Vidwans and the compelling narratives penned by Karan Shrikant Sharma. He emphasized that effectively conveying messages without sounding preachy is a rare skill, applauding Vidwans for achieving this balance in both films, particularly in handling sensitive subjects.

Co-starring talents like Ananya Panday and Kiara Advani, Aaryan believes the success of these films also stems from strong onscreen chemistry, drawing parallels from past collaborations and professional rapport. With 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' set to premiere on December 25, Aaryan remains passionately involved in all aspects, from scripting to marketing.

(With inputs from agencies.)