Unveiling Caravaggio: A Lost Portrait's Public Debut

A rare portrait by legendary baroque painter Caravaggio, held in private hands for over six decades, is now open to public viewing at a Rome museum.

Caravaggio, renowned for his chiaroscuro lighting technique, created the portrait of Monsignor Maffeo Barberini, later Pope Urban VIII, around the 17th century. It was only attributed to Caravaggio in 1963 and has been largely inaccessible since.

The painting is among the few surviving Caravaggio portraits, revealing its magnetic quality, as noted by curator Paola Nicita. The exhibit runs from November 23, 2023, to February 23, 2025, at Palazzo Barberini, a site rich with baroque art history.

