Left Menu

Unveiling Caravaggio: A Lost Portrait's Public Debut

A portrait by baroque painter Caravaggio, long held privately, is now exhibited at a Rome museum. The artwork, depicting Monsignor Maffeo Barberini, had been attributed to Caravaggio in 1963 but remained largely unseen. This rare painting is on display from Nov. 23, 2023, to Feb. 23, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:28 IST
Unveiling Caravaggio: A Lost Portrait's Public Debut

A rare portrait by legendary baroque painter Caravaggio, held in private hands for over six decades, is now open to public viewing at a Rome museum.

Caravaggio, renowned for his chiaroscuro lighting technique, created the portrait of Monsignor Maffeo Barberini, later Pope Urban VIII, around the 17th century. It was only attributed to Caravaggio in 1963 and has been largely inaccessible since.

The painting is among the few surviving Caravaggio portraits, revealing its magnetic quality, as noted by curator Paola Nicita. The exhibit runs from November 23, 2023, to February 23, 2025, at Palazzo Barberini, a site rich with baroque art history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024