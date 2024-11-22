Left Menu

Unveiling Shadows: Crime Literature Festival Entertains and Educates

The Crime Literature Festival of India returns to Dehradun on November 29, featuring speeches by celebrated filmmakers and crime writers like Prakash Jha and S. Hussain Zaidi. The three-day event will delve into crime literature, cinema, and social issues, concluding on December 1 with a focus on creativity and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:24 IST
Unveiling Shadows: Crime Literature Festival Entertains and Educates
  • Country:
  • India

The Crime Literature Festival of India is set to commence its second edition in Dehradun on November 29, promising an eclectic mix of crime literature and cinema insights. Renowned filmmaker Prakash Jha will take center stage to discuss his socially and politically charged films.

This year's festival, held at Hotel Hyatt Centric and concluding on December 1, is headed by former Uttarakhand DGP Alok Lal, who aims to explore intricate details of crime storytelling. Esteemed personalities like Anubhav Sinha and Kavita Kaushik will also contribute discussions on crime's portrayal through media.

The event will honor Surendra Mohan Pathak for his vast contribution to Hindi crime literature and engage audiences with stories from leading crime writers and law enforcement officers. Additionally, student-created short stories and films will be celebrated, reinforcing the platform's commitment to creativity and justice-oriented narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024