Unveiling Shadows: Crime Literature Festival Entertains and Educates

The Crime Literature Festival of India is set to commence its second edition in Dehradun on November 29, promising an eclectic mix of crime literature and cinema insights. Renowned filmmaker Prakash Jha will take center stage to discuss his socially and politically charged films.

This year's festival, held at Hotel Hyatt Centric and concluding on December 1, is headed by former Uttarakhand DGP Alok Lal, who aims to explore intricate details of crime storytelling. Esteemed personalities like Anubhav Sinha and Kavita Kaushik will also contribute discussions on crime's portrayal through media.

The event will honor Surendra Mohan Pathak for his vast contribution to Hindi crime literature and engage audiences with stories from leading crime writers and law enforcement officers. Additionally, student-created short stories and films will be celebrated, reinforcing the platform's commitment to creativity and justice-oriented narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)