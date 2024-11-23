Left Menu

India Dominates Australia in Perth Test with Stellar Performances

Anushka Sharma was spotted cheering for the Indian team during the Perth Test against Australia. Despite a shaky start, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah led India to a first innings advantage. Bumrah's five-wicket haul was pivotal in restricting Australia to 104, handing India a significant edge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 13:46 IST
Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Actor Anushka Sharma attended the first Test match between India and Australia at Perth's Optus Stadium on Saturday, providing vocal support for the Indian team. Her presence coincided with standout performances by her husband, Virat Kohli, and skipper Jasprit Bumrah, whose leadership on the field was instrumental in securing a first innings lead.

The Indian team won the toss and chose to bat. However, their innings faced challenges, losing wickets steadily. KL Rahul's effort of 26 runs from 74 balls offered some respite. Significant contributions from Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who formed a crucial partnership, enabled India to reach a total of 150. Australia's Josh Hazlewood led the bowling attack, taking 4/29.

Defending the total, India capitalized on Bumrah's magnificent bowling performance, ending Australia's first day at 67/7. The Australian batsmen, barring Carey and Starc, struggled to make an impact, ultimately folding for 104 runs. Bumrah's 5/30, along with strong support from Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj, put India in a commanding position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

