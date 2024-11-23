India Dominates Australia in Perth Test with Stellar Performances

Actor Anushka Sharma attended the first Test match between India and Australia at Perth's Optus Stadium on Saturday, providing vocal support for the Indian team. Her presence coincided with standout performances by her husband, Virat Kohli, and skipper Jasprit Bumrah, whose leadership on the field was instrumental in securing a first innings lead.

The Indian team won the toss and chose to bat. However, their innings faced challenges, losing wickets steadily. KL Rahul's effort of 26 runs from 74 balls offered some respite. Significant contributions from Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who formed a crucial partnership, enabled India to reach a total of 150. Australia's Josh Hazlewood led the bowling attack, taking 4/29.

Defending the total, India capitalized on Bumrah's magnificent bowling performance, ending Australia's first day at 67/7. The Australian batsmen, barring Carey and Starc, struggled to make an impact, ultimately folding for 104 runs. Bumrah's 5/30, along with strong support from Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj, put India in a commanding position.

(With inputs from agencies.)