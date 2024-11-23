President Murmu Honors Guru Tegh Bahadur's Legacy

President Droupadi Murmu commemorated the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, urging citizens to embrace his revered ideals.

Highlighting the Sikh guru's sacrifice for humanity and religious protection, Murmu lauded him as a spiritual guide and patriot who championed love and societal unity.

In her message, Murmu encouraged the nation to embody the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur in daily life, promoting truth and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)