President Murmu Honors Guru Tegh Bahadur's Legacy
President Droupadi Murmu honored Guru Tegh Bahadur on his martyrdom day, emphasizing the importance of his ideals. Murmu praised the Sikh guru's spiritual guidance, patriotism, and advocacy for love and unity, encouraging people to adopt his teachings for truth and justice.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:58 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu commemorated the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, urging citizens to embrace his revered ideals.
Highlighting the Sikh guru's sacrifice for humanity and religious protection, Murmu lauded him as a spiritual guide and patriot who championed love and societal unity.
In her message, Murmu encouraged the nation to embody the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur in daily life, promoting truth and justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kumaraswamy Targets Deputy CM Over Ganga Matsya Community's Plight
Indian-American Community Embraces Trump's Historic Presidential Win
Europeans Aim for Unity in Response to Trump's Return
Congress and allies leave no opportunity to push the country backwards and weaken it; they did so in defence manufacturing: PM Modi.
Fearless: Mohinder Amarnath's Thrilling Memoir Set to Inspire Cricket Lovers