The Cinematic Illusionist: John Seale's Journey Through Film
Oscar-winning cinematographer John Seale, known for his work on iconic films, shared insights at the International Film Festival of India. Seale discussed the evolving role of cinematographers, his experiences with directors, and the transition from film to digital cameras, highlighting his work on 'Mad Max: Fury Road' and more.
At the International Film Festival of India, Oscar-winning cinematographer John Seale delved into his storied career, reflecting on the evolving role of cinematographers today.
Seale, renowned for films like 'The English Patient' and 'Mad Max: Fury Road', described cinematographers often being perceived as illusionists, questioning whether the art remains true to its photographic roots.
Discussing modern filmmaking, Seale highlighted technological advancements and his experience collaborating on innovative productions, like George Miller's 3D camera designs, underscoring the shift from film negatives to digital mediums.
