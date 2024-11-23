The Cinematic Illusionist: John Seale's Journey Through Film

At the International Film Festival of India, Oscar-winning cinematographer John Seale delved into his storied career, reflecting on the evolving role of cinematographers today.

Seale, renowned for films like 'The English Patient' and 'Mad Max: Fury Road', described cinematographers often being perceived as illusionists, questioning whether the art remains true to its photographic roots.

Discussing modern filmmaking, Seale highlighted technological advancements and his experience collaborating on innovative productions, like George Miller's 3D camera designs, underscoring the shift from film negatives to digital mediums.

(With inputs from agencies.)