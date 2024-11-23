Chinese Films Dominate at Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards

Films from China spotlighting the COVID pandemic and homosexual romance won major prizes on Saturday at Taiwan's Golden Horse awards, the Oscars of the Chinese-speaking world. In a festival free from the tight grip of Chinese censorship, Taiwan's Golden Horse awards often feature a diverse collection of films.

Chinese director Lou Ye's docu-drama, 'An Unfinished Film,' which delves into China's COVID lockdowns, clinched the Best Film and Best Director awards, with the honors accepted by his wife Ma Yingli while he remains in Japan for work commitments. "We all endured that difficult time together," expressed Lou in a message conveyed by Ma, acknowledging the efforts of the film's team.

Lou, who has historically clashed with Chinese censors, also directed the graphically intimate 2006 film "Summer Palace." In parallel, 'Bel Ami,' a black-and-white gay drama from Chinese director Geng Jun, secured awards for Best Leading Actor, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing.

While homosexuality is not a crime in China, same-sex marriage is not officially recognized, and the government continues to repress LGBTQ+ activists and media portrayals. Geng, receiving the accolade on behalf of friend and Best Leading Actor winner Zhang Zhiyong, acknowledged the actor's perseverance despite partial disability from a childhood accident.

China, which views Taiwan as its province, barred its movie industry from the Golden Horse Awards in 2019 following tensions arising from advocacy for Taiwan's independence at previous award ceremonies. Nevertheless, Chinese films, often banned or not publicly released back home, continue to compete in the esteemed awards.

