Entertainment Showdown: From 'Wicked' Wins to Netflix Knockouts

The summary covers significant events in the entertainment industry, including Sean 'Diddy' Combs' bail hearing, strong box-office openings for 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II', major wins for Chinese films at Taiwan’s Golden Horse awards, and Netflix’s upward stock trend following a major boxing event.

Updated: 24-11-2024 02:29 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 02:29 IST
Entertainment Showdown: From 'Wicked' Wins to Netflix Knockouts
In entertainment today, rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs remains in custody as a federal judge deliberates his $50-million bail request. The Manhattan court could decide soon.

Meanwhile, 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II' are drawing crowds in an intense box-office battle, collectively earning $25.7 million from initial screenings across North America.

Chinese films on the pandemic and gay romance took home top honors at Taiwan's Golden Horse awards, unhindered by China's censorship constraints, showcasing a diverse range of storytelling.

