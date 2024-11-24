Entertainment Showdown: From 'Wicked' Wins to Netflix Knockouts

In entertainment today, rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs remains in custody as a federal judge deliberates his $50-million bail request. The Manhattan court could decide soon.

Meanwhile, 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II' are drawing crowds in an intense box-office battle, collectively earning $25.7 million from initial screenings across North America.

Chinese films on the pandemic and gay romance took home top honors at Taiwan's Golden Horse awards, unhindered by China's censorship constraints, showcasing a diverse range of storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)