Sails of Friendship: INS Tarangini and Amerigo Vespucci's Joint Maritime Maneuvers

INS Tarangini, an Indian Navy sail training ship, participated in joint sailing exercises with the Italian ship Amerigo Vespucci off the coast of Kochi. The exercise emphasized international naval cooperation, maritime camaraderie, and the exchange of best practices, highlighting a shared vision for global seafaring traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 24-11-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 17:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy's INS Tarangini took part in a joint sailing exercise with Italy's Amerigo Vespucci, enhancing maritime collaboration between the two nations, according to Defence officials.

Conducted off Kochi's coast, this exercise underscored the commitment of the Indian Navy to uphold global seafaring traditions and build international partnerships, emphasized a Defence release.

In a statement on 'X,' the Defence PRO highlighted the teamwork, stating that the maneuver demonstrated the shared vision for maritime excellence. The joint sail enhanced training, interoperability, and the exchange of best practices, with both majestic vessels sailing in harmonious unison.

