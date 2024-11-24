Sails of Friendship: INS Tarangini and Amerigo Vespucci's Joint Maritime Maneuvers

The Indian Navy's INS Tarangini took part in a joint sailing exercise with Italy's Amerigo Vespucci, enhancing maritime collaboration between the two nations, according to Defence officials.

Conducted off Kochi's coast, this exercise underscored the commitment of the Indian Navy to uphold global seafaring traditions and build international partnerships, emphasized a Defence release.

In a statement on 'X,' the Defence PRO highlighted the teamwork, stating that the maneuver demonstrated the shared vision for maritime excellence. The joint sail enhanced training, interoperability, and the exchange of best practices, with both majestic vessels sailing in harmonious unison.

(With inputs from agencies.)