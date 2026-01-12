Unprecedented DOJ Challenge: Fed Chair Jerome Powell Faces Subpoenas

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is facing subpoenas from the Department of Justice related to his testimony about the Fed's office building renovations. This action is part of an unprecedented challenge by President Donald Trump against the central bank, which he has criticized over interest rate decisions.

Powell has stated that the move is an attempt to undermine the Fed's ability to set interest rates independently from political influence. He testified about the $2.5 billion renovation project, which Trump labeled as excessive, before the Senate Banking Committee in June.

While the DOJ declined to comment specifically, concerns have escalated, with a Republican senator vowing to oppose future Fed nominees until the legal issue is resolved. The incident raises questions about the Federal Reserve's and the Justice Department's independence and credibility.