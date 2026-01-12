Unprecedented DOJ Challenge: Fed Chair Jerome Powell Faces Subpoenas
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell faces subpoenas from the DOJ over his testimony on Fed building renovations. This unprecedented move underscores President Trump's ongoing confrontation with the Fed, highlighting concerns about the agency's independence. The DOJ is investigating alleged tax dollar misuse, sparking political and economic tension.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is facing subpoenas from the Department of Justice related to his testimony about the Fed's office building renovations. This action is part of an unprecedented challenge by President Donald Trump against the central bank, which he has criticized over interest rate decisions.
Powell has stated that the move is an attempt to undermine the Fed's ability to set interest rates independently from political influence. He testified about the $2.5 billion renovation project, which Trump labeled as excessive, before the Senate Banking Committee in June.
While the DOJ declined to comment specifically, concerns have escalated, with a Republican senator vowing to oppose future Fed nominees until the legal issue is resolved. The incident raises questions about the Federal Reserve's and the Justice Department's independence and credibility.
