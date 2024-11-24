Japan hosted a memorial ceremony near the Sado Island Gold Mines, now recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Without offering an apology, Japan acknowledged the Korean labourers who suffered during World War II, leading to renewed tension with South Korea.

The historic Sado mines were pivotal gold producers from 1601 until 1989. It is now a tourist site, but critics claim Japan highlights its glory while ignoring its brutal history of forced Korean labor during the wartime era.

South Korea boycotted the memorial, and critics point to Japan's reluctance in confronting its wartime atrocities. Many believe this is part of a broader trend of historical whitewashing, which strains diplomatic ties between the two countries.

