Uttarakhand Exempts 'The Sabarmati Report' from Entertainment Tax

In a move that aligns with six other BJP-ruled states, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared the film 'The Sabarmati Report' tax-free for moviegoers across the state.

The film, directed by Dheeraj Saran, offers a cinematic look at the tragically notorious 2002 Godhra riots and hit theatres on November 15. Featuring performances from Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, the film aims to unearth events surrounding the incident.

Chief Minister Dhami commended the film's team, particularly Ekta Kapoor, for their portrayal of the tragic events. He criticized what he described as previous media misrepresentations and encouraged the public to view the film.

(With inputs from agencies.)