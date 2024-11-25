Silicon Valley Rally Calls for Justice for Hindus in Canada and Bangladesh
Indian Americans in Silicon Valley held a rally supporting Hindus affected by violence in Canada and Bangladesh. Community leaders urged US intervention and condemned human rights violations. Slogans against Khalistani and Islamist terrorism were raised, highlighting the lack of faith in authorities to protect Hindu minorities.
- Country:
- United States
In a show of solidarity, Indian Americans in Silicon Valley recently organized a rally to support Hindus facing violence in Canada and Bangladesh. The event took place at the Milpitas City Hall and drew in numerous community members and leaders.
Prominent figures at the gathering spoke passionately about the attacks on Hindu minorities, urging US leaders to publicly denounce these actions. They emphasized the necessity for Canada and Bangladesh to be held accountable for protecting their Hindu populations.
Rally attendees expressed grievances over the handling of recent attacks on Hindu devotees, particularly at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton. They criticized the Canadian government's response and raised slogans against terrorism, calling for the protection of Hindu communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
