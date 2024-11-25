Cult Classic Actor Michael Villella Passes Away at 84

Michael Villella, the actor celebrated for his portrayal of serial killer Russ Thorn in the cult classic film 'The Slumber Party Massacre,' has died at the age of 84. The news was confirmed by Variety and shared in a statement on Facebook, expressing hopes for his peaceful rest and eternal life.

His daughter, Chloe Villella, also took to social media to confirm the sad news. However, the cause of his passing was not revealed. Villella made his cinematic debut as the menacing, drill-wielding killer in the 1982 horror flick that starred Michelle Michaels and Robin Stille. Initially crafted as a spoof, the film progressed into a bona fide horror genre entry.

Despite its lukewarm critical reception, 'The Slumber Party Massacre' garnered a devoted cult following, leading to sequels in 1987 and 1990, and a reboot in 2021. The original film inspired further spin-offs, including the 'Sorority House Massacre' trilogy and 'Cheerleader Massacre' series. Villella even appeared in the 1990 spin-off 'Sorority House Massacre II.' His other cinematic contributions include 'Love Letters,' 'Gotham,' 'Wild Orchid,' and 'Wild Orchid II: Two Shades of Blue.' His television credits feature guest roles on 'Amazing Stories' and 'Getting Away With Murder,' as noted by Variety.

(With inputs from agencies.)