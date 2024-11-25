Chad Duell Bids Farewell to 'General Hospital' After 15 Years

In a surprising development, Chad Duell has decided to part ways with the long-running ABC soap opera, 'General Hospital.' Nearly 15 years after joining the cast, Duell took to Instagram to announce his departure, expressing heartfelt gratitude to the executive producer Frank Valentini, the cast, crew, and fans.

Duell, known for his portrayal of Michael Corinthos, acknowledged the difficulty of the decision, but insisted it was the right time for him to leave. He thanked supporters, assuring them that this isn't a final goodbye but rather a 'see you later.'

Having joined the show in 2010, Duell's performance earned him multiple Daytime Emmy nominations. Recently, he welcomed a son, Dawson, with girlfriend Luana Lucci, sharing his excitement and anticipation for the future on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)