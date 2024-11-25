Left Menu

Chad Duell Bids Farewell to 'General Hospital' After 15 Years

Actor Chad Duell announces departure from 'General Hospital' after 15 years. He expressed gratitude to the team and fans while hinting that it's not a permanent goodbye. Duell, who started on the ABC soap in 2010, recently welcomed a baby boy with girlfriend Luana Lucci.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 12:47 IST
Chad Duell Bids Farewell to 'General Hospital' After 15 Years
Chad Duell (Image source:Instagram/ @ duelly). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising development, Chad Duell has decided to part ways with the long-running ABC soap opera, 'General Hospital.' Nearly 15 years after joining the cast, Duell took to Instagram to announce his departure, expressing heartfelt gratitude to the executive producer Frank Valentini, the cast, crew, and fans.

Duell, known for his portrayal of Michael Corinthos, acknowledged the difficulty of the decision, but insisted it was the right time for him to leave. He thanked supporters, assuring them that this isn't a final goodbye but rather a 'see you later.'

Having joined the show in 2010, Duell's performance earned him multiple Daytime Emmy nominations. Recently, he welcomed a son, Dawson, with girlfriend Luana Lucci, sharing his excitement and anticipation for the future on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024