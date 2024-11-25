Taapsee Pannu: Navigating Stardom and Embracing Imperfection

In a candid conversation at the Sahitya Aaj Tak event, actor Taapsee Pannu shared her insights on the film industry and her approach to choosing roles. Known for her bold film choices, Pannu revealed her comfort with roles where responsibility is shared with bigger stars.

Recalling her experience in Rajkumar Hirani's 2023 film 'Dunki', headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Pannu expressed her relief in taking a backseat. "Having the likes of Hirani and Khan allowed me to relax during the release phase," Pannu stated.

Discussing her latest release 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba', Pannu noted how the intricate character of Rani Kashyap resonated strongly with audiences. The actor highlighted the role's imperfections, saying they reflect real human dynamics and have even influenced her personal wardrobe choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)