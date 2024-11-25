Blazing Courage: Saiyami Kher Dons Firefighter Gear in 'Agni'

In the forthcoming cinematic tribute 'Agni', actor Saiyami Kher embraces the role of a firefighter, with a dedication to authenticity that saw her train alongside real-life firefighters. The film, helmed by director Rahul Dholakia, seeks to honor these unsung heroes for their extraordinary bravery and selflessness.

Kher shared insights into her rigorous preparation, highlighting how the experience was both humbling and enlightening. "Training with actual firefighters opened my eyes to their daily hardships and the remarkable courage they display," she remarked. The actor was particularly struck by the presence of female firefighters, acknowledging it as an inspiring revelation.

'Agni', featuring Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu, released its trailer recently, setting the stage for a story that delves into the emotional and heroic journeys of firefighters. Director Dholakia expressed his hope that the film resonates with audiences, emphasizing the noble sacrifices and loyalty of these real-life warriors.

