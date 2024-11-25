Blazing Courage: Saiyami Kher Dons Firefighter Gear in 'Agni'
Actor Saiyami Kher immerses herself in the role of a firefighter for the upcoming film 'Agni', directed by Rahul Dholakia. She trained with real firefighters to bring authenticity to her performance. The film pays homage to firefighters' bravery and sacrifices and premieres on Prime Video December 6.
- Country:
- India
In the forthcoming cinematic tribute 'Agni', actor Saiyami Kher embraces the role of a firefighter, with a dedication to authenticity that saw her train alongside real-life firefighters. The film, helmed by director Rahul Dholakia, seeks to honor these unsung heroes for their extraordinary bravery and selflessness.
Kher shared insights into her rigorous preparation, highlighting how the experience was both humbling and enlightening. "Training with actual firefighters opened my eyes to their daily hardships and the remarkable courage they display," she remarked. The actor was particularly struck by the presence of female firefighters, acknowledging it as an inspiring revelation.
'Agni', featuring Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu, released its trailer recently, setting the stage for a story that delves into the emotional and heroic journeys of firefighters. Director Dholakia expressed his hope that the film resonates with audiences, emphasizing the noble sacrifices and loyalty of these real-life warriors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strength in Youth: Unlocking Potential Through Early Training
Kaziranga Mahouts Embark on Unprecedented International Elephant Training Journey
AI Revolution: Rethinking Model Training
Old Soviet Tanks Revive Battlefield Training for Ukrainian Troops
ILO and DİSK Join Forces to Enhance Fundamental Labour Rights Training in Türkiye