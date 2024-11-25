Left Menu

Madhuri Dixit Nene: Championing Bollywood's Transformative Journey

Madhuri Dixit Nene reminisces about her early days in Bollywood and celebrates the significant strides women have made in the industry, moving from minimal roles to producers and action leads. Despite progress, she acknowledges the need for more female-centric films and believes change is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 15:58 IST
Madhuri Dixit Nene: Championing Bollywood's Transformative Journey
Madhuri Dixit Nene Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

With an increasing number of women stepping into diverse roles within the industry, Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit Nene notes substantial positive transformations since the '80s and '90s. The acclaimed actress, known for hits like 'Dil To Pagal Hai' and 'Tezaab', recalls a time when female representation on film sets was limited to actresses and their hairdressers.

Madhuri lauds this transformation, emphasizing the shift from women primarily as "eye-candies" to now leading and producing films. She highlights her own experience in 'Gulaab Gang' where she took on an action role, signaling a significant departure from conventional dynamics. The actress emphasizes the gradual nature of this change, acknowledging it remains largely a man’s world.

Despite acknowledging the hurdles, Madhuri expresses optimism as more female actors, like Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut, venture into production. Recently seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', she continues to seek challenging roles that defy stereotypes and celebrates her career milestones with films like 'Tezaab' and 'Beta'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024