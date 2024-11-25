Madhuri Dixit Nene: Championing Bollywood's Transformative Journey

With an increasing number of women stepping into diverse roles within the industry, Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit Nene notes substantial positive transformations since the '80s and '90s. The acclaimed actress, known for hits like 'Dil To Pagal Hai' and 'Tezaab', recalls a time when female representation on film sets was limited to actresses and their hairdressers.

Madhuri lauds this transformation, emphasizing the shift from women primarily as "eye-candies" to now leading and producing films. She highlights her own experience in 'Gulaab Gang' where she took on an action role, signaling a significant departure from conventional dynamics. The actress emphasizes the gradual nature of this change, acknowledging it remains largely a man’s world.

Despite acknowledging the hurdles, Madhuri expresses optimism as more female actors, like Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut, venture into production. Recently seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', she continues to seek challenging roles that defy stereotypes and celebrates her career milestones with films like 'Tezaab' and 'Beta'.

(With inputs from agencies.)