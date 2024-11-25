Left Menu

Gujarat Emerges as Top Tourist Destination with Record Diwali Footfall

The Gujarat government announced that during this year's Diwali holidays, 61.7 lakh visitors visited the state's 16 major tourist sites. The Statue of Unity and Dwarka temple were among the most popular. Significant infrastructural developments have boosted Gujarat's tourism appeal, showcasing its cultural heritage to both domestic and international tourists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 25-11-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 19:45 IST
Gujarat Emerges as Top Tourist Destination with Record Diwali Footfall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat has cemented its reputation as a top travel destination, attracting 61.7 lakh tourists to 16 prominent sites during Diwali. The state government highlighted this surge as a testament to its rising appeal among travelers.

Leading the list, the Statue of Unity drew 4.90 lakh visitors, with religious site Dwarka surpassing 13 lakh pilgrims over the 20-day holiday span. Other popular destinations included Pavagadh and Ambaji temples, Science City, and the Gir Safari, with Kankaria Lake in Ahmedabad welcoming over 5.5 lakh tourists.

Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has significantly invested in infrastructure to boost its tourism profile globally. Hosting the G-20 meetings, the state showcased its premier attractions, with delegates visiting cultural highlights like Dholavira and Modhera Sun Temple. The ongoing Rann Utsav also continues to draw substantial interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024