Gujarat Emerges as Top Tourist Destination with Record Diwali Footfall

Gujarat has cemented its reputation as a top travel destination, attracting 61.7 lakh tourists to 16 prominent sites during Diwali. The state government highlighted this surge as a testament to its rising appeal among travelers.

Leading the list, the Statue of Unity drew 4.90 lakh visitors, with religious site Dwarka surpassing 13 lakh pilgrims over the 20-day holiday span. Other popular destinations included Pavagadh and Ambaji temples, Science City, and the Gir Safari, with Kankaria Lake in Ahmedabad welcoming over 5.5 lakh tourists.

Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has significantly invested in infrastructure to boost its tourism profile globally. Hosting the G-20 meetings, the state showcased its premier attractions, with delegates visiting cultural highlights like Dholavira and Modhera Sun Temple. The ongoing Rann Utsav also continues to draw substantial interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)