Preserving the Legacy: Yasmin Singh's Exploration of Raigarh Gharana in Kathak

Kathak dancer Yasmin Singh has authored two books on the Raigarh Gharana, a relatively new Kathak gharana founded in the early 20th century. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched the books, highlighting their role in preserving the Indian classical dance's heritage and significant cultural contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 20:18 IST
Kathak dancer and scholar Yasmin Singh has made a significant contribution to the world of Indian classical dance by authoring two insightful books exploring the heritage of the Raigarh Gharana.

The books were launched by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, with artists and cultural elites in attendance, emphasizing their cultural importance.

Singh's works are seen as crucial to preserving the Kathak tradition, shedding light on the contributions of Raja Chakradhar Singh, the founder of the Raigarh Gharana, and his role in enriching the dance form.

