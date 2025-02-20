Shivaarghya: Celebrating Male Talent in Indian Classical Dance

The fifth edition of 'Shivaarghya', a festival celebrating male talent in India's classical dance scene, is poised to captivate audiences with performances from 18 accomplished dancers representing eight traditional forms. This cultural extravaganza will unfold on February 23, under the aegis of Saroja Vaidyanathan's Bharatanatyam institute, Ganesa Natyalaya.

Initiated in 2018 by Vaidyanathan herself, the event aims to provide a platform for male dancers who pursue this art form professionally. Curated by dancer Rama Vaidyanathan, 'Shivaarghya' is also a part of Ganesa Natyalaya's 50th anniversary celebrations of Swarna Saroja, highlighting contributions to the art over the decades.

In addition to broadening opportunities for male artists, 'Shivaarghya' is a tribute to Lord Shiva, the cosmic dancer known as Nataraja. The festival not only honors their dedication but also seeks to foster a more inclusive and diverse dance community, preserving the rich cultural heritage of Indian classical dance.

(With inputs from agencies.)