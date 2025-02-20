Left Menu

Shivaarghya: Celebrating Male Talent in Indian Classical Dance

The 'Shivaarghya' dance festival, designed to spotlight male dancers, will showcase 18 performers from eight traditional Indian dance forms. Hosted by Ganesa Natyalaya on February 23, the festival is part of the Swarna Saroja celebration. It aims to promote gender inclusivity in classical dance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 16:22 IST
Shivaarghya: Celebrating Male Talent in Indian Classical Dance
  • Country:
  • India

The fifth edition of 'Shivaarghya', a festival celebrating male talent in India's classical dance scene, is poised to captivate audiences with performances from 18 accomplished dancers representing eight traditional forms. This cultural extravaganza will unfold on February 23, under the aegis of Saroja Vaidyanathan's Bharatanatyam institute, Ganesa Natyalaya.

Initiated in 2018 by Vaidyanathan herself, the event aims to provide a platform for male dancers who pursue this art form professionally. Curated by dancer Rama Vaidyanathan, 'Shivaarghya' is also a part of Ganesa Natyalaya's 50th anniversary celebrations of Swarna Saroja, highlighting contributions to the art over the decades.

In addition to broadening opportunities for male artists, 'Shivaarghya' is a tribute to Lord Shiva, the cosmic dancer known as Nataraja. The festival not only honors their dedication but also seeks to foster a more inclusive and diverse dance community, preserving the rich cultural heritage of Indian classical dance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025