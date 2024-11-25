Srinagar Shines in World Craft Council's Jubilee Celebrations

The World Craft Council (WCC) marked its 60th jubilee by bringing together delegates from 15 member countries to the picturesque city of Srinagar.

Representatives from diverse regions, including Kuwait, Australia, and France, gathered to celebrate and showcase exceptional global craftsmanship.

Organized by the Jammu and Kashmir government, the event highlights a commitment to preserving and promoting the Union Territory's rich cultural heritage.

