Srinagar Shines in World Craft Council's Jubilee Celebrations

Delegates from 15 countries, members of the World Craft Council, gathered in Srinagar for the council's 60th jubilee celebrations. The event, aiming to promote JK's craftsmanship, featured a Craft Safari, craft bazaar, and interactions with local officials. The festivities emphasize preserving and showcasing cultural heritage globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-11-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 22:49 IST
Srinagar Shines in World Craft Council's Jubilee Celebrations
  • Country:
  • India

The World Craft Council (WCC) marked its 60th jubilee by bringing together delegates from 15 member countries to the picturesque city of Srinagar.

Representatives from diverse regions, including Kuwait, Australia, and France, gathered to celebrate and showcase exceptional global craftsmanship.

Organized by the Jammu and Kashmir government, the event highlights a commitment to preserving and promoting the Union Territory's rich cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

