Unity in Diversity: Sikh-Hindu Interfaith Gathering in Silicon Valley

In response to recent tensions, an interfaith event celebrating Guru Tegh Bahadur's unity-driven legacy was held in Silicon Valley by Indian-Americans. Attended by diverse community leaders, the event emphasized harmony and respect across religions, advocating for societal unity against religious intolerance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-11-2024 06:08 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 06:08 IST
In the wake of tensions following an attack on a Hindu temple in Canada by alleged Khalistani activists, Indian-Americans in Silicon Valley organized a 'Hindu Sikh Unity Interfaith' event, drawing over 200 attendees to honor the sacrifice of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Held at Gurudwara Sant Nagar in Sacramento, the event saw participation from notable figures such as Elk Grove City Mayor Bobby Singh-Allen, and other prominent leaders. It focused on promoting unity and rejecting religious intolerance, which Singh-Allen described as a societal plague.

Speakers like Narinderpal Hundal and Bhavin Parikh emphasized the importance of embracing diversity and spreading Guru Tegh Bahadur's message of religious harmony. Rewa Kaul highlighted the historical significance of the Guru's sacrifice for the Kashmiri Pandits, underscoring the need for unity today.

