Court Dismisses Concealment Allegations Against NCP Leader Munde

A Maharashtra court has dismissed allegations of information concealment against NCP leader Dhananjay Munde made by a woman asserting to be his first wife. The argument suggested the omission was in his 2024 election nomination papers.

Judicial Magistrate Dipak Borde concluded that the complainant, Karuna Munde, did not present a solid case against the political figure. The court noted the alleged non-disclosure did not aim to affect electoral success.

The verdict highlighted several inconsistencies in the woman's claims, which undermined the case. Additionally, no legal documents, like a marriage certificate, were provided to substantiate her claims of being the leader's first legally wedded wife.