Amit Shah's Strategic Blueprint for BJP's West Bengal Triumph

Union Home Minister Amit Shah outlined a strategic plan for the BJP's West Bengal unit ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. He emphasized unity within the party and highlighted former state president Dilip Ghosh as a key figure. Shah focused on bridging divisions and preparing for campaign challenges.

Updated: 31-12-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 16:57 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday unveiled a strategic plan for strengthening BJP's presence in West Bengal, as the party gears up for the forthcoming assembly polls.

During a review meeting, Shah emphasized party unity and highlighted former state president Dilip Ghosh's significant role in the upcoming elections. Ghosh, previously sidelined, was welcomed back as a key campaign figure.

Shah, along with other senior party leaders, strategized on key issues such as addressing the infiltration problem, an issue expected to dominate the BJP's campaign narrative. The meeting also outlined requirements for party members to boost public engagement in the coming months.

