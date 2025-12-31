Amit Shah's Strategic Blueprint for BJP's West Bengal Triumph

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday unveiled a strategic plan for strengthening BJP's presence in West Bengal, as the party gears up for the forthcoming assembly polls.

During a review meeting, Shah emphasized party unity and highlighted former state president Dilip Ghosh's significant role in the upcoming elections. Ghosh, previously sidelined, was welcomed back as a key campaign figure.

Shah, along with other senior party leaders, strategized on key issues such as addressing the infiltration problem, an issue expected to dominate the BJP's campaign narrative. The meeting also outlined requirements for party members to boost public engagement in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)