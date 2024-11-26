Tragic Discovery: Russian Tourist Found Dead in Uttarakhand Hot Spring

A Russian national was discovered dead in a hot water spring in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, police reported on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as Tatiana, 45 years old, had visited the Gangnani hot springs for a bath on Saturday night. Her lifeless body was discovered floating on Sunday morning by locals, who promptly alerted authorities, according to Manoj Aswal, the Station House Officer of Maneri.

Police arrived swiftly at the scene, retrieving Tatiana's body from the spring. A postmortem examination indicated that the cause of death was a heart attack. Efforts to repatriate her remains to Russia are currently underway, noted Aswal.

Tatiana was visiting India with two friends. They revealed to the police that Tatiana was spiritually inclined, often engaging in meditation or nightly strolls. The incident has left her companions and locals in shock over the unfortunate occurrence.

