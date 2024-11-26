Vir Das Shines as Host at the 52nd International Emmy Awards
Vir Das successfully hosted the 52nd International Emmy Awards, where he echoed a famous Oscars incident in his monologue. Dressed in a design by Shubhangi Bajpai, Das fulfilled his promise to support emerging talent. Bajpai, a NIFT-Delhi alum, expressed gratitude on social media for the opportunity.
Vir Das, stand-up comic and actor, recently made his hosting debut at the 52nd International Emmy Awards, describing the event as a success.
Das, who earned an International Emmy the previous year for his special "Landing," interacted humorously with the audience. In a monologue, he referenced the notorious Oscars slap incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock, drawing laughter with his clever jest about attracting broadcasters' attention.
Wearing a monochrome outfit by emerging designer Shubhangi Bajpai, whom Das selected after inviting entries from aspiring designers, he emphasized his support for new talent. Bajpai, grateful for the opportunity, expressed her thanks on Instagram.
