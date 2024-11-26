Vir Das Shines as Host at the 52nd International Emmy Awards

Vir Das, stand-up comic and actor, recently made his hosting debut at the 52nd International Emmy Awards, describing the event as a success.

Das, who earned an International Emmy the previous year for his special "Landing," interacted humorously with the audience. In a monologue, he referenced the notorious Oscars slap incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock, drawing laughter with his clever jest about attracting broadcasters' attention.

Wearing a monochrome outfit by emerging designer Shubhangi Bajpai, whom Das selected after inviting entries from aspiring designers, he emphasized his support for new talent. Bajpai, grateful for the opportunity, expressed her thanks on Instagram.

(With inputs from agencies.)