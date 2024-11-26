Left Menu

Leaders Forge Unity at Iconic BAPS Mandir: A Night of Trust and Collaboration

The IGF Leaders Dinner at the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi gathered leaders from India and the Middle East to discuss unity, collaboration, and cultural understanding. Speakers emphasized the significance of the Mandir in fostering interfaith harmony and discussed topics of health, leadership, and future alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The IGF Leaders Dinner, held at the iconic BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, brought together top industry leaders from India and the Middle East. The event was marked by dialogues on collaboration, cultural understanding, and unity between the UAE and India.

With presence from notable figures like India's Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, and His Holiness Pujya Brahmavihari Swami, the dinner highlighted the Mandir's role as a symbol of interfaith harmony, reflecting shared values of both nations.

Key discussions focused on leadership in wellness, integration of holistic health, and future alliances, under the theme 'Limitless Horizons,' as business leaders and innovators sought to unlock new opportunities for global collaboration.

