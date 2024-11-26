Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Takes a Stand Against Street Harassment
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan highlighted the critical issue of street harassment on International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. She urged women to confront the issue courageously, emphasizing self-worth and empowerment. Her message was shared as part of a training program for a beauty brand, reiterating that harassment is never the victim's fault.
In a bold address marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, acclaimed actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tackled the pressing issue of street harassment.
Speaking through a powerful video posted on Instagram, aligned with L'Oréal Paris's Stand Up training program, Rai emphasized the importance of confronting such abuses head-on, urging women to recognize their intrinsic worth and to never compromise on it.
Rai Bachchan, in her statement, challenged societal norms by reinforcing that harassment is not provoked by a woman's appearance. She advocated for confidence and resilience, stating, 'Street harassment is never your fault.'
