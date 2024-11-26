Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Takes a Stand Against Street Harassment

In a bold address marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, acclaimed actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tackled the pressing issue of street harassment.

Speaking through a powerful video posted on Instagram, aligned with L'Oréal Paris's Stand Up training program, Rai emphasized the importance of confronting such abuses head-on, urging women to recognize their intrinsic worth and to never compromise on it.

Rai Bachchan, in her statement, challenged societal norms by reinforcing that harassment is not provoked by a woman's appearance. She advocated for confidence and resilience, stating, 'Street harassment is never your fault.'

(With inputs from agencies.)