Indian Golf Union Unleashes New Era of Golf Events

The Indian Golf Union (IGU) plans to host Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation tournaments in 2025 and 2026, bolstered by international support and Indian Olympic Association membership, enhancing domestic golf visibility. Collaborating with the Tourism Ministry of Assam and schools, the IGU aims to expand golf’s appeal across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:08 IST
The Indian Golf Union (IGU) is gearing up to host prestigious Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) tournaments in 2025 and 2026, with backing from the International Golf Federation (IGF) and the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews (R&A), the federation announced on Tuesday.

IGU President Brijinder Singh highlighted recent success in securing positive international responses, particularly at events like the Asian Amateur Championship, which favored India as a host for Asia-Pacific competitions. Hosting these events domestically will provide local golfers with a home ground advantage, aiding their competitive growth.

Further, the IGU is driving initiatives to broaden golf's reach, working alongside the Assam Tourism Ministry to boost regional tourism through the sport. Initiatives also include integrating golf into educational curriculums across schools, with significant student engagement already reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

