Celebrating a Decade of Design: Avani Institute's Global Showcase

The Avani Institute of Design celebrated its 10th anniversary with a showcase at Dubai Design Week 2024, featuring student and faculty works. The event emphasized design's role in fostering community and inclusivity. The institute plans further exhibitions and outreach, culminating in the Avani Design Week in Calicut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:11 IST
The Avani Institute of Design marked a significant milestone during Dubai Design Week 2024, celebrating its 10th anniversary with the Avani Exhibitions 2024-25. This event exhibited innovative works from both students and faculty, reflecting Avani's long-standing commitment to fostering community through design. The exhibition took place in the heart of Dubai's Design District and celebrated the power of architecture and design in creating inclusive spaces.

Principal Ar. Tony Joseph highlighted the significance of this anniversary, affirming the transformative impact of design. He noted, "Our journey is a testament to design's ability to shape communities and inspire change." The exhibition displayed a variety of projects that examined how architecture can anchor individuals to their surroundings and promote a collective sense of belonging.

Further celebrations include exhibitions, symposiums, workshops, and outreach initiatives. Notable architects such as Ar. Neelkanth Chhaya and Ar. Rahul Mehrotra will feature in special public exhibitions. The year-long festivities will conclude with Avani Design Week in Calicut, showcasing global design innovations and fostering collaborative creativity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

