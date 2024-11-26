Royal Privacy Battle: Prince Harry Takes on the Daily Mail

In a high-profile legal showdown, Prince Harry, along with other notable British personalities, prepares for a courtroom battle against the publisher of the Daily Mail. London's High Court has heard that the privacy lawsuits will head to trial in early 2026, with anticipated legal expenses surpassing £38 million.

The prince, who is the younger son of King Charles, is among seven claimants litigating against Associated Newspapers for alleged phone-hacking and serious privacy violations spanning three decades. The publisher, which also circulates the Mail on Sunday, has consistently rebuffed allegations of unlawful activity, with its legal representatives reiterating their stance at a preliminary hearing.

Despite attempts to dismiss the legal claims last year, the case is poised for trial. Participants in the litigation include singer Elton John and actors Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost. The lawsuits come amid a broader agenda by Harry to reform media practices, following substantial settlements from prior cases involving other British media entities.

