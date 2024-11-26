Left Menu

Royal Privacy Battle: Prince Harry Takes on the Daily Mail

Prince Harry and six other prominent figures are suing the Daily Mail's publisher for privacy breaches, including phone-hacking. The trial is scheduled for early 2026, with legal costs expected to exceed £38 million. This marks the first time Associated Newspapers has been implicated in such a scandal.

Updated: 26-11-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:45 IST
In a high-profile legal showdown, Prince Harry, along with other notable British personalities, prepares for a courtroom battle against the publisher of the Daily Mail. London's High Court has heard that the privacy lawsuits will head to trial in early 2026, with anticipated legal expenses surpassing £38 million.

The prince, who is the younger son of King Charles, is among seven claimants litigating against Associated Newspapers for alleged phone-hacking and serious privacy violations spanning three decades. The publisher, which also circulates the Mail on Sunday, has consistently rebuffed allegations of unlawful activity, with its legal representatives reiterating their stance at a preliminary hearing.

Despite attempts to dismiss the legal claims last year, the case is poised for trial. Participants in the litigation include singer Elton John and actors Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost. The lawsuits come amid a broader agenda by Harry to reform media practices, following substantial settlements from prior cases involving other British media entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

