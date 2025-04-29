Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

On Tuesday, South Korea's acting President, Han Duck-soo, underscored the significance of addressing trade obstacles by July. This deadline aligns with the anticipated conclusion of ongoing trade discussions between South Korea and the United States.

With an eye toward smoother economic relations, Han's remarks highlighted the critical need to break down any barriers to successful negotiations. The outcome of these talks could have a considerable impact on the trading landscape in the region.

South Korea aims to fortify its position and avoid any setbacks in trade with the U.S. as they delve deeper into these vital discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)